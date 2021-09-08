DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Wednesday, 9/8/21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. This slate was a tough cookie to crack. It took me more time than usual to select my guys, but I feel like that could be beneficial. I really dug deep into our projections and was able to spot some major values from some of the best players in baseball. We also have some volatile pitchers, and it's definitely looking like a GPP slate with all the question marks out there. With that in mind, let's kick things off with a pitcher who's due for a bounceback start.