How the Boogie-Down Borough Is Leading in Alternative Energy

As the COVID-19 pandemic descended upon the country at the end of last winter, notably taking hold initially and most prominently in New York City’s outer boroughs, which include some of the most diverse ZIP codes in the United States, it quickly became apparent that communities of color were being impacted more heavily and more severely by the pandemic. Part of this outsized impact can be traced to the disproportionate rates of underlying health conditions that exist in such communities, which are in turn a factor of decades of energy policy and infrastructure that placed polluting power plants and toxic waste sites at the doorstep (sometimes literally) of residents.