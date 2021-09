COREY TAYLOR SAYS HE CAUGHT COVID FROM A FAN: Corey Taylor thinks it was an audience member who infected him with COVID-19. The Slipknot singer told a fan who goes by the name of Billy D on YouTube that he trusts that most people are taking the proper precautions but “sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that.” He added, “I think that’s what happened to me – somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick.” Taylor announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month (Aug 20th), describing it as “the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life.”