San Diego, CA

Maybe Ed Asner didn’t help Peter Navarro

San Diego weekly Reader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it went unmentioned in last week’s coverage of his passing by the latest incarnation of the Union-Tribune, Ed Asner played various roles in San Diego politics. The Los Angeles actor and Screen Actors Guild ex-president, who died at 91 on August 29, marched together with farmworkers champion Cesar Chavez in February 1990 against then-U-T publisher Helen Copley’s effort to rid herself of the Newspaper Guild. Despite Asner’s best efforts, the labor union was finally ousted from the plant by a narrow vote of U-T workers in June 1998, convinced by then-editor Karin Winner that the paper and its workers would prosper without it. Then there was the TV spot Asner shot on behalf of then-Democrat Peter Navarro, later a controversial advisor to President Donald Trump.

