515 Circle Drive Rd, Buckingham, VA 23004

Welcome to 515 Circle Drive Road! This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been meticulously renovated and sits on a 5.503 acre lot. This home is the perfect place to entertain with a spacious living room equipped with large windows and overhead fan. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, tile backsplash, and tile floors. The charming dining room features an exposed beam ceiling and a pellet stove. The offers both ground floor and first floor options for the master bedroom, giving you flexibility and convenience. Outside features a large deck adjoining a spacious patio (with Slate mined just down the road) — perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, this home is vinyl wrapped and boasts a new water softener, vinyl replacement windows, and a brand NEW drilled-well 375' deep — making it a low maintenance and efficient property. On the exterior you can enjoy a camper hook-up (50 amp), a chicken coop, a large pole barn (30 x 40), shed (13' 5" x 32'), and a live spring at back of property. HIGHSPEED INTERNET IS AVAILABLE. Don't miss out! Schedule your appointment to see this amazing home today!