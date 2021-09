Olivia Reed, 92, passed away August 26, 2021 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Ala. Mrs. Reed, “Scotchie,” was born in Bascom, Fla. on April 10, 1929 to the late Jim Smith and Patty Worlds Ealy. She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Blakely, Ga. She was employed by the White family in which she was a Nana to two generations of the White family. She was also employed with the local health department.