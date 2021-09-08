Claire Shepherd

Claire Hamil Shepherd of Knoxville died August 22, 2021. Mrs. Shepherd was born in Blakely, Georgia on August 24, 1920. She attended Shorter College in Rome, Georgia and then moved to Columbus, Ga where she worked as an accountant in a paper and business supplies company. In Columbus, she met an Army officer stationed at Ft. Benning, the late Col. Joe R. Shepherd, and they were married January 23, 1949 at the First Methodist Church in Blakely, Georgia. As an Army officer’s wife, Mrs. Shepherd traveled around the world, never staying in one place more than three years. She lived in Kansas, California, Germany, Atlanta, Hawaii, Colorado, Washington DC, and Knoxville. While fulfilling her role as an Army officer’s wife, Mrs. Shepherd developed a love for entertaining that served her well when organizing social events and service activities with other military wives. Col. and Mrs. Shepherd moved to Knoxville in 1966 when Col. Shepherd became Professor of Military Science at the University of Tennessee.