Coronavirus Update: 965,265 Infections, 24,258 Related Deaths; NJDOH Tracking ‘Mu’ Variant, Hospitalizations Increase
More than 75 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, officials say. Plus: booster schedule timelines remain to be confirmed. Another 3,079 New Jersey residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the statewide total to 965,265 cases confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, Governor Phil Murphy reported Wednesday.www.njpen.com
