CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The Hustle: How Grace Eleyae Built Her Eponymous Hair Accessory Brand

By Desiree Johnson
Byrdie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Byrdie's new series, The Hustle. We're profiling diverse, interesting women and woman-aligned folks in the beauty and wellness industries who are usually behind-the-scenes. From the cosmetic chemists formulating your holy-grail serum to CFOs driving the biggest beauty companies forward, these women are the definition of career goals, and they're getting real about the journeys that led them to where they are—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Natural Hair#Hair Products#Eponymous#Grace Eleyae Inc#Etsy And Youtube#Digital#Ulta#Baton Rouge#Grace Eleyae Inc#Gma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care

Comments / 0

Community Policy