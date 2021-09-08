The Medical Minute: Reducing stroke risk from AFib without blood thinners

Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a condition in which the heart beats chaotically and rapidly. As many as 6 million people in the United States and 9% of those over the age of 65 have the condition. To help prevent a stroke — a common and serious risk associated with AFib — patients are treated with blood thinners. But for some, the medication itself can be risky. Fortunately, physicians have another tool in their stroke prevention arsenal: an implantable device.