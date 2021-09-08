CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumo Logic and IBM Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption with Marketplace Availability and Red Hat OpenShift Operator Integration

Cover picture for the articleREDWOOD CITY, Calif and ARMONK, N.Y. – Sept. 8, 2021 – Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the availability of Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™ on Red Hat Marketplace, the open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers that offers a simpler way to buy and deploy certified container-based software. Sumo Logic will offer its cloud-native security and observability solutions for companies running on the Red Hat OpenShift platform, helping them to deploy faster and achieve insights into their cloud and hybrid infrastructures, applications, and services.

