Movies

Card Counter, The (United States/United Kingdom, 2021)

By James Berardinelli
reelviews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director Paul Schrader makes moody, low-budget movies about isolated people. While his highly regarded reputation as a screenwriter is deserved (he wrote, among other titles, Raging Bull and Taxi Driver), his directorial resume is checkered – he was at the helm for American Gigolo and Affliction, but also The Canyons. George C. Scott allegedly once said to Schrader: "You’re a great screenwriter but the world’s worst goddamned director." In the case of The Card Counter, Schrader is functioning as both writer and director but the main problems seem more associated with the former function than the latter.

www.reelviews.net

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

