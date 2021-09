Richard E. “Rich” Deeter, 78, of Muncy, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home. Born June 8, 1943 in Delaware Twp., Northumberland County, he was the son of the late Warren and Edna Deeter. He married the former Evelyn L. Carl and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until her death October 8, 2015.