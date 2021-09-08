CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Speed Enforcement Campaign Nets Hundreds of Citations

 5 days ago

The Naperville Police Department recently completed a concentrated speed enforcement campaign throughout the month of August, resulting in more than 200 total citations.

Officers assigned to the grant enforcement detail wrote a total of 179 speeding tickets and charged a number of drivers with driving while license suspended, driving without a valid license, and aggravated speeding.

The enforcement campaign was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“We know that speed is one of the main factors contributing to crashes in our jurisdiction,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Rick Krakow. “Through campaigns like this one, we’re stopping dangerous driving practices where we can, educating motorists to obey the posted speed limit, and ultimately making our roadways safer.”

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people.

Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.S. state of Illinois and a suburb of Chicago. Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville was founded in 1831 and developed into the third-largest city in Illinois. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 141,853, which was estimated to have increased to 148,449 by 2019.

