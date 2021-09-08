Speed Enforcement Campaign Nets Hundreds of Citations

The Naperville Police Department recently completed a concentrated speed enforcement campaign throughout the month of August, resulting in more than 200 total citations.

Officers assigned to the grant enforcement detail wrote a total of 179 speeding tickets and charged a number of drivers with driving while license suspended, driving without a valid license, and aggravated speeding.

The enforcement campaign was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“We know that speed is one of the main factors contributing to crashes in our jurisdiction,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Rick Krakow. “Through campaigns like this one, we’re stopping dangerous driving practices where we can, educating motorists to obey the posted speed limit, and ultimately making our roadways safer.”

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.