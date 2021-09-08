CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPSC announces public hearings on Consumers Energy Co.'s long-term energy plans

MPSC announces public hearings on Consumers Energy Co.'s long-term energy plans. The Michigan Public Service Commission has scheduled two public hearings - one in person, the other held virtually - to take public input on Consumers Energy Co.'s integrated resource plan, or IRP, which outlines the utility's plans for delivering electricity to its residential and business customers in Michigan.

