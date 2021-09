Evelyn (Weisenberger) Newman, 91, Milan

Evelyn (Weisenberger) Newman, 91, of Milan passed away at her residence on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Evelyn was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, February 14, 1930, the daughter of George “Boomy” and Ethel (Runge) Weisenberger. She married Richard Newman on September 22, 1951 and they shared 65 years of marriage before his passing on November 22, 2016. Evelyn worked for AVCO Broadcasting for many years. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Milan. She enjoyed singing, volunteering at Ripley Crossing, loved her flowers and gardening, and liked going camping. She was an animal lover, but she especially loved dogs. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family.