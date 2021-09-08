Local Front Royal man struck by vehicle on South Royal Avenue

The Front Royal Police Department is investigating a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle Friday night in the 500 block of South Royal Avenue. Elmo Russell Edwards, 62, of Front Royal was crossing the 4-lane roadway from east to west at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd. A 2018 Kia SUV, being driven by Gabriel Kajeckas of Herndon, VA, was traveling south in the right lane and struck Edwards. Kajeckas and another witness remained on the scene. Preliminary investigation showed speed and alcohol were not a factor regarding the driver of the vehicle, and Edwards was not utilizing a crosswalk.