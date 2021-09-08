CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shots Fired Incident in North Del Ray

For Immediate Release: September 8, 2021

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a shots fired incident in the Hume Springs area on September 7, 2021.

Uniformed officers on patrol near W Reed Ave. and Edison St. began to investigate a suspicious event involving a vehicle, at which time an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple shots at the officers.

Officers immediately initiated a high-risk traffic stop and the occupants were taken into custody without incident. A weapon was recovered. There were no injuries reported.

The suspects, an 18-year-old Alexandria resident, and a 20-year-old non-city resident are being charged with shooting missiles at an occupied vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information on the incident, please contact Det. Trevor Griffin at 703.859.3271 or email trevor.griffin@alexandriava.gov.

For media inquiries only, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

