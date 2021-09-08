Graduate student pens award-winning screenplay

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The pandemic gave many of us time to binge-watch shows and movies, revert to old school board games, and even read a few books; but how about writing an award-winning screenplay? That is exactly what Penn State Harrisburg graduate student Brent Wilson did in his solitude. Originally a two-part series of shorts, Wilson went on to write a feature-length screenplay that got him selected into the Ivy Film Festival.