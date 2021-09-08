Diversity and inclusion training offered to MSU community

In observance of the University’s mission statement, Morehead State is offering workshops to students, faculty and staff intended to promote diversity of people and ideas. MSU will offer two unique programs. “Welcoming Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” is designed to help faculty, staff and students celebrate their similarities and differences, recognize misinformation, recognize internalized oppression, express pride in our group identities, understand the personal impact of discrimination, and teach hands-on tools for dealing effectively when experiencing or witnessing racism, discrimination or oppression.