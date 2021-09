If you’ve dreamed of opening the door with your phone instead of a key, today’s deal is for you. Amazon is selling the Eufy Security Keyless Entry Door Lock for $95. That’s the all-time low, $25 off the usual price, and a full $50 less than this cost a year ago. To get the full deal, you have to clip the coupon underneath the price on the product page, and then use the code BTKPLOCK9 at checkout.