On September 3, 2021 the Monona Fire Department was notified that we were awarded a 2020 AFG project that has been many years in the making. For the last several years, your Monona Fire Department had applied to this competitive grant program to replace our obsolete Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), only to be turned down every time. This year, our grant was strong, our need was high, and FEMA agreed.