Oil Price Is Now Correcting Losses From The $67.47 Low

The West Texas Intermediate oil market has risen significantly during the trading session on Friday, testing the level at $ 70. I think if the daily close is above that level we are likely to move much higher later, perhaps to the $ 74 level. Down the level at $ 67.50 is an important support and therefore you could interpret it as the “bottom” of the market. I say this because as long as we stay above there you should buy after the dips and wait for a breakout to the upside.