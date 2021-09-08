Oil Price Is Now Correcting Losses From The $67.47 Low
Crude oil price started a downside correction from well above the $70.00 level against the US Dollar. The price broke the key $69.50 support level to move into a bearish zone. The price even broke the $69.00 support zone and it settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $67.47 and it is now correcting losses. The price recovered above $68.00, but it is now facing resistance near the $68.50 zone.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0