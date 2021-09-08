CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Price Is Now Correcting Losses From The $67.47 Low

By FXOpen
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil price started a downside correction from well above the $70.00 level against the US Dollar. The price broke the key $69.50 support level to move into a bearish zone. The price even broke the $69.00 support zone and it settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $67.47 and it is now correcting losses. The price recovered above $68.00, but it is now facing resistance near the $68.50 zone.

