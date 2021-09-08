Ela Minus on “acts of rebellion”

When applied to a Japanese fighting game character, a punch is never just a punch. It becomes “Megaton Justice Fist” or something along those lines. Just looking at Ela Minus’ grid of synths, sequencers, and drum machines inspires a similar kind of purple prose. Minus’ craft doesn’t merely entail a cerebral sequence of turning knobs and playing keys: each action is augmented by singular intent or feeling. The Colombian-born/Brooklyn-based singer—whose birth name is Gabriela Jimeno—places small mementos with pink tape all over her machines, little words and phrases that resonate to her in some way.