Software Consultancy ThoughtWorks Files for IPO, Aims for $6B+ Valuation

By Gordon Gottsegen
builtinchicago.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThoughtWorks, one of Chicago’s long-standing tech companies, is about to enter a new chapter by becoming a publicly traded company. On Tuesday, ThoughtWorks filed an S-1 form with the SEC, which detailed the company’s plans to go public through an initial public offering. In the document, ThoughtWorks revealed that it would offer 36,842,106 shares of common stock at a price per share between $18 and $20. This means ThoughtWorks could raise up to $328.6 million through this IPO.

