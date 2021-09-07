CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Driving Forces Behind Chicago’s Tech Scene

By Olivia McClure
builtinchicago.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has already been a huge year for Chicago tech growth. In July alone, local tech companies, including no-code risk and compliance platform LogicGate and fintech startup M1 Finance, raked in a combined $654 million in fresh capital. But these are just a couple of the frontrunners shaping the city’s...

www.builtinchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
crunchbase.com

Something Ventured Part 3: Behind The Scenes Of Repeat’s Upsized Series A

Editor’s note: This profile is part of Something Ventured, an ongoing series by Crunchbase News examining diversity and access to capital in the venture-backed startup ecosystem. As part of this project, we’re following seven seed-stage entrepreneurs over the course of several months as they build their businesses. Read our previous profiles of Kim Stiefel and Sarah Wissel and Los Angeles-based Repeat, here and here. Access the full project here.
ECONOMY
Real News Network

Union busting and automation: The logistics giant behind the scenes of America’s most popular retailers

One of the largest transportation and logistics corporations in the world, XPO Logistics, recently created a spinoff company that will focus on warehouses and supply chains, while XPO Logistics will continue to focus more on transportation operations. Workers and unions argue that, despite the new name, GXO is continuing the same union opposition and mistreatment of workers as their predecessor.
LABOR ISSUES
builtinchicago.org

Copado Hits Unicorn Valuation After $140M Raise Led by Insight Partners

On Monday, Chicago-based Copado announced it raised $140 million in fresh funding. The Series C was led by VC giant Insight Partners, and will be used to expand the scope and reach of the tech startup’s multi-cloud DevOps platform. New investors like SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and DG Ventures, as well as existing investors Salesforce Ventures and IBM Ventures, also participated in the round, bringing Copado’s valuation to nearly $1.2 billion, according to the company.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
CMSWire

Acquia Acquires Widen, Salesforce Updates Service Cloud and More CX News

Acquia, a Boston-based digital experience management software company, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software provider. The move represents the latest acquisition for a digital experience management software provider, following moves from Bloomreach, Sitecore and Optimizely...
SOFTWARE
104.3 WOW Country

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Startup#Design#Logicgate#Fintech#Mysql#Angularjs#Hadoop#Java#Logstream
techstartups.com

Microsoft acquires San Diego-based learning marketplace tech startup TakeLessons

With just nine months into 2021, Microsoft has acquired a total of nine companies, equating to one acquisition per month. Among them are Nuance Communications which Microsoft acquired In April. Others include Kinvolk, RiskIQ, CloudKnox, Peer5, and others. Now, Microsoft continues its spending spree after it announced on Friday that...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dialpad Partners With TelcoDataCloud to Bring Modern Cloud Communications to Australian Enterprises

Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud provide flexible, reliable UCaaS and CCaaS solutions for companies of all sizes. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with TelcoDataCloud, an independent telecommunication service and consultancy provider. Together, Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud are on a mission to future-proof Australian businesses with communication solutions and cloud innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
fashionista.com

skin Is Hiring An ECommerce Call Center Associate In New York, NY

Skin is seeking a passionate individual who loves to serve and assist Ecommerce customers by helping them find the right product, providing them with return authorizations, provide shipping updates and any problem solving needed to insure a great customer experience shopping through our Ecommerce portal. The position requires handling customer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Can’t find people to hire? It helps to understand complexity of labor market

Despite the challenges with the Covid-19 Delta variant, companies continue to add jobs – a good sign of economic stabilization. Unfortunately, we’re also facing the greatest disruption in the labor market in a century. Employers cannot find enough people to fill their open positions. One would think the math is easy when the number of open jobs is greater than the number of unemployed people. And yet, it’s not so simple. Nor is it as simple as stopping federal monies or increasing worker pay.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Python
techgig.com

Cloud transformation in Banking & Capital Markets – Ordeal or Trivial?

Today we live in a world of omnipresent business products & services. Be it a Netflix, an Amazon shopping app, Apple Siri, a mobile banking app, or other such services, all are expected to work anytime, from anywhere & any device so long as we have an internet connection. This has been made possible largely due to the adoption of Cloud Technology by these businesses.
ECONOMY
labelandnarrowweb.com

UPS CMO Kevin Warren to keynote EFI Connect

The annual EFI Connect users conference hosted by print and packaging technology developer EFI (Electronics For Imaging, Inc.) will have a strong emphasis on digital innovation and data-driven insights with a Fortune 500 marketing leader. At the event in Las Vegas, on January 18, UPS Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Warren will provide the "fireside chat" keynote session and explore the evolution of digital and e-commerce, with an in-depth perspective of digital’s impact on business now and into the future.
BUSINESS
phillyinfluencer.com

With tech falling, what’s the outlook for Philly’s stocks scene?

The stock market may be at home in New York, but NASDAQ has long called on Philly to help spread that influence wider. Unfortunately, the tech-dependent NASDAQ has seen its ups and downs this year, and the market itself is now predicting a stock crash. In the face of this, Philadelphia based traders need to start getting wise about their money and how they’re intending to face up to the challenge. The first place to start is, of course, with your peers – those who’ve kept growing their wealth over a long period of time are usually going to be a good place to start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy