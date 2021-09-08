Senior Vice President of Finance at Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County. The Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County has promoted Jeremy Fettig to the position of Senior Vice President of Finance, effective September 1. In this role, Fettig will oversee all aspects of the EDC's SBA 504 lending program. Fettig brings nearly 20 years of commercial lending experience to his new role. Immediately prior to his tenure at the EDC, Fettig was a Vice President at Bremen Bank. Fettig holds an MBA from Webster University.