Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer at Panasonic Corporation of North America. Panasonic has named Megan Myungwon Lee as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, effective October 1, 2021. Lee is currently the Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice President of Corporate Planning and Strategic Initiatives at Panasonic Corporation of North America. With over thirty years of experience, Lee has served in a variety of senior leadership roles with Panasonic and has been instrumental in spearheading new business initiatives, strategic planning, digitization of human resources management, as well as the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy both in the US and Japan. Lee is also acting chair of the board of the Panasonic Foundation, dedicated to advancing equity in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.