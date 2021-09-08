Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising Flood Relief Benefit Concert
Heartbroken by the devastation just west of Nashville in Dickson and Humphreys Counties, the latter of which country music icon Loretta Lynn calls home, the coal miner’s daughter quickly jumped into action to support her community by calling on superstar friends Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs for a benefit concert, with even more artists to be announced soon. Proceeds from the event set for broadcast and live stream from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13 at 7 p.m. CT will directly support United Way of Humphreys County.kokefm.com
Comments / 1