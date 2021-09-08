Local heroes appreciation dinners planned

In honor of all you do to protect and serve our community:. The Globe-Miami Elks will be honoring all our local heroes each week at no cost. Each Wednesday, a different group will be honored during Taco Night. Sept. 8 will be police and DPS; Sept. 15, Sheriff’s Office; Sept. 22, BIA; Sept. 29, all medical personnel. Bar opens at 4 with cold beer and drink specials. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. These events are open to the public and to all our members.