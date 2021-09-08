Easton Valley Tops Central Elkader – Moves to 2-0

Stats provided by Coach Tony Johnson for the Preston Times. Andin Farrell 10 solo tackles 4 assists 6 TFL 1 sack. Hayden Felkey 8 solo tackles 4 assists 5 TFL 1 sack. Coaches Johnson’s comments, “Friday night was a total team victory. The team was able to execute the game plan flawlessly and get out to a big lead. This allowed us to play our younger players a lot in the third and fourth quarters to give them some varsity experience. With the win we moved to 2-0 in the young season and 1-0 in district play. Next week we travel to Midland to take on the Golden Eagles. We hope to see all of our River Hawk fans in attendance!”