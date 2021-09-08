CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC San Diego Partners with County on Framework to Guide Decarbonization of Regional Economy

By Donna Durckel
 5 days ago

The County of San Diego announced the development of a science-based approach to decarbonizing the region’s economy called the Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF). Decarbonization is about reducing the gases in the atmosphere that trap heat. The goal is to achieve a balance of the carbon cycle in nature. This will be the nation’s first, truly localized effort and is being crafted with expertise from the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy and the Energy Policy Initiatives Center (EPIC) at the University of San Diego School of Law. This Framework, directed by the County Board of Supervisors on January 27, 2021, will help guide the region toward zero-carbon emissions.

