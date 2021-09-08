Registration Open for City of West Palm Beach 2021 Fall Youth Fishing Day, Basketball Clinic

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (September 8, 2021) - The City of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its 2021 Fall Youth Fishing Day, as well as its 2021 Fall Youth Basketball Clinic.

2021 Fall Youth Fishing Day

WHAT: Fishing Day, scheduled on a “no school day” for Palm Beach County students, allows participants a half-day of “catch and release” fishing.

WHERE: Currie Park pier, 2400 N Flagler Dr.

WHEN: Friday, October 15, 2021. 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

AGES: 8-12 years

COST PER PARTICIPANT: $12 for residents, $15 for non-residents.

NOTE: Participants must provide their own fishing rod; bait will be provided.

REGISTRATION: Now through October 14, 2021 (or until slots are filled)

2021 Fall Youth Basketball Clinic

WHAT: These clinics are a collaboration between the city and Palm Beach State College players and coaches.

REGISTRATION:

Now through October 5, 2021 (or until slots are filled)

AGES:

Grades 1-5

WHERE: South Olive Community Center (345 Summa Street)

WHEN:

Wednesdays starting October 6, 2021 – October 27, 2021. (Grades 1 and 2: 6 p.m.; Grades 3-5: 7 p.m.)

COST PER PLAYER:

$25 for residents, $35 for non-residents

Registration for fishing day and the basketball clinic can be done in-person at any City of West Palm Beach recreation center, online at www.WestPalmParks.org, or by calling (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771). For questions, please email Recreation Program Coordinator Jim Barnes at jbarnes@wpb.org.

