Violation DV No Contact Order

Goldendale, Washington September 05, 2021 – At about 9:12 AM Sergeant Mike Smith responded to a report of Joey Russell being at a residence in the 800 block of South Schuster and had made threats of hurting his wife. There was a valid Domestic Violence No Contact Order in effect at the time, which prohibited Joey from being at his wife’s residence and making any contact whatsoever with his wife, who is the listed protected person. The incident occurred at the apartment complex in the 800 block of South Schuster. The suspect was positively identified as Joey Russell.