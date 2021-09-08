CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Environmental conditions of early humans in Europe

By Authors
popular-archaeology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI—Understanding the environmental conditions under which early humans dispersed out of Africa is important for understanding the factors that affected human evolution. This is a topical question that remains debated. A recent study* prepared in collaboration with researchers from the University of Helsinki and the Universities of Granada, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Salamanca, Madrid and Tübingen provides new information on the environmental context of earliest human occupation in Europe during the Pleistocene.

popular-archaeology.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Evolution#Early Humans#Human History#University Of Helsinki#Pleistocene#The University Of Granada#Fuente Nueva 3#African#15 Sep 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain

Comments / 0

Community Policy