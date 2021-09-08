1808 McBride Rd., Morristown, TN 37184

Modern Ranch style home that has been completely re-done, top to bottom. It includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is large with its own personal bathroom and a walk in closet. The second bathroom is off of the kitchen and is shared with the rest of the house. This house also includes a multi-use room with window and closet that could be used as an office, playroom, formal dining room, etc. The flooring throughout the entire home has been done including tile in the bathrooms and laundry room. The laundry room is located in the basement along with a large, modern entertaining space. Both bathrooms are spacious with large vanities and new, full sized shower/tub's. The kitchen has been outfitted with new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite countertops. LED recessed lighting throughout. The roof has been completely redone with metal and the all the windows and doors have been replaced including the interior doors. Attached garage in basement as well as an attached carport. Beautifully landscaped lot that is .83 acres.