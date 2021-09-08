Factory Entertainment Debuts STAR TREK: TNG-Era Type I Phaser Hero Prop Replicas, Two Editions Slated for Release in 2022

Since the moment 4K discs hit the market, the Star Trek movies have been among sci-fi fans’ most eagerly anticipated titles. This week the first four have finally arrived on the format in the “Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection” set, and I’m happy to say it was worth the wait – the transfers on all four titles, particularly the original, are immaculate. Revisiting them back-to-back, the most interesting thing about the films is how different each one is from the one that came before it; there’s a surprising degree of trial and error as the filmmakers apply varied methods to the problem of finding an enduring cinematic approach to the series. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), which made its way to the screen after a tortuous, years-long development process, has less in common with the Star Trek television series than it does with more poetic and awe-inspiring science fiction films like 2001 and Close Encounters; directed by old school craftsman Robert Wise, it’s big, bold, wondrous and ambitious, and almost entirely missing the stripped-down conflicts and quirky characterizations of the TV show. Paramount’s determination to keep costs down for the sequel, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), brought that picture closer to the more personal and intimate charm of the source material, yet it also works independently of the show thanks to writer-director Nicholas Meyer’s fresh perspective. An outsider to the franchise, Meyer uses the characters of Kirk, Spock, and company as vehicles for a dramedy about aging and mortality that just happens to exist within a rousing action film. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) are both directed by series star Leonard Nimoy, who takes a slightly different tonal approach to each entry: the third installment is a relatively solemn affair in which the heroes spend a good chunk of the movie mourning the loss of various loved ones and dealing with the obsolescence of the Starship Enterprise, while part four – which takes place after Spock’s inevitable resurrection and follows the crew as they time travel to 1980s San Francisco – is almost a straight comedy. As one would expect, the discs include a generous bounty of extra features, the best of which is Meyer’s audio commentary for Wrath of Khan. As candid and self-effacing as it is enlightening and insightful, the track is both an informative production history and a highly utilitarian compendium of writing and directing advice.