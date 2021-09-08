David Abernethy, 96

A celebration of life for W. David “Dave” Abernethy, formerly of Tracy, and Burnsville, MN, will be held on Friday, September 17th at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held in the sanctuary of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Dave was born on June 2, 1924 and passed on January 31, 2021. Interment: Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, February 4, 2021. Memorials preferred to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Burnsville, or Tracy Lutheran Church, Tracy.