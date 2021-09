If you love zucchini bread but are looking for a healthier spin on it, then we have the perfect recipe for you! This paleo zucchini bread is excellent for you, with a ton of nutritious substitutes including almond flour for regular flour and coconut oil for regular olive oil. This, of course, is in addition to the main star of the bread — zucchini. It's one of the only breads with a veggie in its name and it's a great way to get your daily serving. There are a lot of reasons to eat more zucchini, including the facts that this yummy veggie is high in fiber and promotes heart health. It's also filled with vitamin A, B, and C.