Texas State

OPINION | JOHN BRUMMETT: Texas trickery gets a wink

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Bader Ginsburg died, allowing Texas to get away with pulling a fast one. Just before midnight last Wednesday, the conservatized U.S. Supreme Court gave Texas the go-ahead for now on a sleight of hand designed to end abortion in that state and offer a nationwide trickery template. The Texas...

MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's unfortunate timing and flawed rationale

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's timing could be better. The center-left jurist has written a new book about the high court and why it shouldn't be seen as a partisan institution, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. The book will hit shelves tomorrow – on the heels of the Supreme...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Amy Coney Barrett insists Supreme Court judges are not ‘partisan hacks’ in wake of Texas abortion ruling

Donald Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the assertion that the US Supreme Court comprises of “a bunch of partisan hacks”, days after it passed a controversial 5-4 judgment that backed Texas’s restrictive new abortion law.“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Ms Barrett, criticising the media for allegedly not capturing the deliberative process of the court in reaching the judgements it makes.“Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” she insisted during a lecture hosted by the McConnell Centre at the University of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Press

Opinion: Texas, Where Republican Leaders Have Gaslighted Us All

It’s been a very bad week in Texas. The so-called “heartbeat bill” went into effect, essentially ending reproductive freedom. The draconian election bill custom designed to disenfranchise marginalized people passed the Senate. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wanted to hold the entire legislative branch’s pay hostage so he could have transphobic, racist new laws put in place.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

The Supreme Court is delusional

Over the weekend, two Supreme Court justices — one from the right, one from the left — made the case that their institution is and should remain a place largely free from politics. In both cases, the comments were hard to swallow. The court's justices are not a "bunch of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluegrass Live

Newest Supreme Court justice speaks at Kentucky event; concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed concerns Sunday that the public may increasingly see the court as a partisan institution. Justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” Barrett said at a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
HuffingtonPost

Biden Court Pick Won't Say If Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Morally Bankrupt’

One of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees wouldn’t say Tuesday whether she thinks Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt,” a characterization she endorsed in 2018 and wouldn’t disavow in her Senate confirmation hearing. Jennifer Sung, Biden’s pick for a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kentuckytoday.com

OPINION: The Texas abortion law is justice on display

The seemingly unthinkable has happened in the Republic of Texas: Abortion is effectively outlawed, and Roe v. Wade severely defanged. That is a sentence I could not fathom writing a mere few months ago. But national elections have real consequences, and the current composition of the Supreme Court may be signaling that it intends to throw a wrench at the abortion industry’s unchecked hold over our society.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court remarks reveal a deep irony

At the celebration of the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, established by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., one of the most partisan figures in modern history, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told us that the nation’s highest court is not, in fact, partisan. McConnell is probably...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Asks Breyer If It ‘Undercut the Authority of the Court’ for McConnell to Block Garland But Push Amy Coney Barrett Through

Chris Wallace asked Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Sunday about how partisanship in Congress has impacted confirmation battles. Breyer was nominated by Bill Clinton in 1994 and was confirmed 87 to 9. Considering that Breyer was a staffer for the late Senator Ted Kennedy many years ago, Wallace asked if...
CONGRESS & COURTS

