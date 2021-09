Lions QB Jared Goff completed 38 of 57 pass attempts for 338 yards with three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 41-33 loss to San Francisco. Goff completed 38 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He looked sharp in the second half after having only an average depth of target of 3 yards in the first half. Goff was playing catchup most of the game as the 49ers led by over 20 points during the game. T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift will remain as Goff's two favorite targets heading into week two.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO