In photos: The Lee statue comes down

The Robert E. Lee monument, the last of the five major Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, is removed from its plinth. With crowds of people gathering to watch, the Robert E. Lee statue was lowered from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday. The statue’s removal “helps advance a more inclusive world,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D., and is “an historic moment in the never-ending mission to promote inclusion and opportunity for all human beings.”