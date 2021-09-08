Obituaries, week of September 15, 2021

Mr. Willie Robert Dixon, age 88, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 in Atmore. He was a native of Atmore and a graduate from Escambia County Training School. He was a retired maintenance technician with the Escambia County (AL) Board of Education with over twenty-five years of employment. He was a member of Greater Mt. Triumph Baptist Church where he sang in the Male Chorus. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.