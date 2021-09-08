CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atmore, AL

Obituaries, week of September 15, 2021

By Atmore News
atmorenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Willie Robert Dixon, age 88, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 in Atmore. He was a native of Atmore and a graduate from Escambia County Training School. He was a retired maintenance technician with the Escambia County (AL) Board of Education with over twenty-five years of employment. He was a member of Greater Mt. Triumph Baptist Church where he sang in the Male Chorus. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Atmore, AL
Obituaries
City
Bay Minette, AL
City
Perdido, AL
City
Atmore, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford City#United Methodist Church#Christian#Alabama Crimson Tide#Navy#Monsanto

Comments / 0

Community Policy