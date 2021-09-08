How the City Faced a Pandemic While Continuing to Grow

This story is part of our September 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. Angelique Ashby has served on the Sacramento City Council for 11 years. During her tenure as a councilwoman and mayor pro tem, she has played a role in some major developments for the city, such as the building of the Golden 1 Center downtown and securing California Northstate University to build a new teaching hospital, trauma center and medical center at the shuttered Sleep Train Arena in District 1, which covers her district of Natomas. In August, she announced plans for a family homeless housing project in Natomas that will serve 200 people.