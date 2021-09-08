Relay For Life September 17

The annual Relay for Life event will be at downtown Canton at 4th and Lewis Street area on September 17. The Canton restaurants are participating and donating a percentage of their sales from the evening, everyone is encouraged to come eat out. Activities include kids games and bounce house and a kids Powerwheels race. The CHS Marching band will march through the event at 6 p.m. There will be a classic car and golf cart cruise to celebrate survivors at 7p.m. The pulic is encouraged to participate. Silent auctions that include Cardinal and Cubs tickets. and a corn hole tournament will be held. Luminaries are available for display for a donation, five dollars minimum and checks payable to the American Cancer Society may be mailed to 16689 St. Hwy 61, Canton, Mo. or can be purchased at the event.