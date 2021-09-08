Homicide at 9345 E. Hwy U.S. 290

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the deceased in the September 3 homicide as Ariel Hyder.

On Friday, September 3, 2021, Austin 9-1-1 received multiple shots fired calls at an apartment complex located at 9345 E. Hwy U.S. 20. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and located three Black male subjects with gunshot wounds. They also located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life saving measures, the female, Ariel Hyder succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:36 p.m. by Dr. Schreffler. All other gunshot victims were transported to various hospitals around the Austin area. None of these subjects sustained life-threatening injuries and all have been treated and released.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. The facts of the case leading up to the shootings remain under investigation.

On September 4, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner, Homicide.

This is Austin's 56th homicide of 2021.