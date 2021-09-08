CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Buchecha’ Set to Face Glory Vet Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva at One ‘Revolution’

By Tudor Leonte
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will finally make his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut. It appears that 13-time world jiu-jitsu champion Marcus Almeida has a new opponent for his One Championship debut. A few days ago, the Singapore-based promotion announced that ‘Buchecha' was scheduled to face Thomas Narmo. Now, MMA Fighting first reported that the Norwegian fighter is out of the clash and Almeida will lock horns with Glory alum Anderson Silva at “One: Revolution” in Singapore on Sept. 24. Sherdog’s own sources confirmed the news. The reason Narmo pulled out of the fight is currently undisclosed.

