CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers Uncover Promising Path for Future Treatments to Stop Progressive MS

nationalmssociety.org
 5 days ago

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, and others have published results of studies that map out the activity of genes, molecules, cells, and their interactions in specific types of MS brain lesions thought to contribute to progressive disability. The findings point to a possible informative new way to efficiently test the potential of therapies to stop nerve degeneration, and they identify culprits involved in tissue damage that might be targeted by new therapies in the future.

www.nationalmssociety.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Multiple Sclerosis#Degeneration#Brain Scans#Paralysis#Johns Hopkins University#Ms#Nih#National Ms Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Community Policy