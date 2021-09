On September 18th, the Twin City Theatre Company will open its production of John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: A Parable. Shanley's gripping exploration of moral certainty offers a strong start to TCTC's season. The production, which will be held at the Company's temporary home in Monticello, will run September 18th, 19th, and 24th through 26th. Learn more or get ticket information here.