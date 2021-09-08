City begins repaving next week in Dorene Court, Woodland Road area

Sept. 8, 2021 - Beginning next week, resurfacing will begin on a number of streets in the city, including:

Dorene Court: From cul de sac to Woodland Road

Smithman Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road

Fast Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road

Garrow Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road

Stacey Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road

Tartan Lane: From cul de sac to Woodland Road

Grimes Road: From Smithman Circle to Andrews Boulevard

Conner Road: From Seward Drive to Hastings Drive

Cronin Drive: From Connor Road to Grimes Road

Hastings Drive: From Woodland Road to Beale Drive

Hart Circle: From cul de sac to Beall Drive

Rozzelle Road: From Hastings Drive to Hurst Drive

Hurst Drive: From Rozelle Road to Beall Drive

Tyndall Circle: From cul de sac to Beall Drive

Beall Drive: From Seward Drive to Grimes Road

Womack Drive: From cul de sac to Grimes Road

Moger Drive: From cul de sac to Grimes Road

Scollin Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road

Neville Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road

Brown Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road

Egger Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road

Winfree Road: From Seward Drive to Amherst Road

Amherst Road: From Winfree Road to Andrews Boulevard

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and last about seven weeks, barring any delays. Residents are reminded to avoid parking in the roadway during scheduled work hours, follow traffic control measures and posted signs. There may be some disruption to traffic flow, temporary access to property, on-street parking, or street sweeping. Emergency access will be maintained. For more information, call the Citizen Contact Center at 3-1-1 or 757-727-8311.