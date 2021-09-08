CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City begins repaving next week in Dorene Court, Woodland Road area

 5 days ago
Sept. 8, 2021 - Beginning next week, resurfacing will begin on a number of streets in the city, including:

  • Dorene Court: From cul de sac to Woodland Road
  • Smithman Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road
  • Fast Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road
  • Garrow Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road
  • Stacey Circle: From cul de sac to Grimes Road
  • Tartan Lane: From cul de sac to Woodland Road
  • Grimes Road: From Smithman Circle to Andrews Boulevard
  • Conner Road: From Seward Drive to Hastings Drive
  • Cronin Drive: From Connor Road to Grimes Road
  • Hastings Drive: From Woodland Road to Beale Drive
  • Hart Circle: From cul de sac to Beall Drive
  • Rozzelle Road: From Hastings Drive to Hurst Drive
  • Hurst Drive: From Rozelle Road to Beall Drive
  • Tyndall Circle: From cul de sac to Beall Drive
  • Beall Drive: From Seward Drive to Grimes Road
  • Womack Drive: From cul de sac to Grimes Road
  • Moger Drive: From cul de sac to Grimes Road
  • Scollin Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road
  • Neville Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road
  • Brown Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road
  • Egger Circle: From cul de sac to Winfree Road
  • Winfree Road: From Seward Drive to Amherst Road
  • Amherst Road: From Winfree Road to Andrews Boulevard

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and last about seven weeks, barring any delays. Residents are reminded to avoid parking in the roadway during scheduled work hours, follow traffic control measures and posted signs. There may be some disruption to traffic flow, temporary access to property, on-street parking, or street sweeping. Emergency access will be maintained. For more information, call the Citizen Contact Center at 3-1-1 or 757-727-8311.

Hampton is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 137,438; This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

